Pune: NCP's Chipko movement to save trees from river rejuvenation project

The Chipko movement, which seeks to prevent tree felling for the river rejuvenation project, has gained momentum in Pune. During the presentation of the second budget, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar revealed information about the ongoing tree felling.

In response, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activists staged a protest in front of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden on Jungli Maharaj Road. The NCP-led movement seeks to halt the removal of 6,000 trees in order to complete the river revitalization project.

During the protest, NCP spokesperson Pradeep Deshmukh hugged a tree while several other activists joined in. NCP Pune City President Prashant Jagtap led the demonstration.