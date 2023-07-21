Pune: Newborn baby found wrapped in plastic bag in Markal

In a distressing incident, a newborn baby was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag in Sudarshan vasti, within Markal (Khed) jurisdiction. The shocking discovery was made around 3 pm on Thursday. The baby is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital. Following the discovery, Police Patil Vitthal Takalkar filed a complaint at Alandi police station, resulting in a case being registered against unidentified individuals involved in this heart-wrenching situation.

As per the police report, there is a raw road adjacent to the Creative Enterprises company in Sudarshan vasti, Markal. This road has minimal traffic. The employees of Creative Enterprises made a startling discovery when they found a baby wrapped in a plastic bag among the roadside bushes near their company. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly arrived at the scene and took custody of the baby. The infant had endured the cold and rain while being inside the plastic bag, and he was provided with immediate first aid on-site. However, due to the exposure to the harsh weather conditions, he developed an infection and was subsequently admitted to the district rural hospital in Aundh for further treatment.