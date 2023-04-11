Pune, other districts brace for thunderstorms and moderate rain

A man named Rajesh Agawane, aged 42, residing in Wadgaon Nimbalkar and employed as a ward boy in Mumbai's Dharavi area, has been arrested by Pune city police. He was taken into custody for making threats to kill Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As per reports, Agawane had dialled the police helpline 112 on Monday evening and issued a death threat to the CM.

Following the threat call, the city police swiftly located Rajesh Agawane's mobile phone number and traced him to the Warje area in Pune. The police revealed that Agawane's wife lives in Pune and he often visits her. On the day he called the police helpline, he was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and requested for an ambulance, claiming to be experiencing chest pain.

Despite the police advising Agawane to contact the 108 helpline number for an ambulance, he called the police helpline once more and repeated his threat to kill the CM. Subsequently, the police apprehended the accused and are currently carrying out further investigations into the matter.