Pune: PCMC takes action against unauthorized washing centres during summer

The Water Supply Department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recently conducted a survey of washing centres in the city to assess their numbers. The survey revealed a total of 387 washing centres operating in the area. Out of these, the tap connections of 36 centres were cut by the PCMC. Furthermore, 39 centres were found to be unauthorized, and their operators will be charged a water tax. This survey was conducted in view of the summer season.

For the past 3.5 years, the city has been receiving water supply on alternate days. However, as summer arrived, there has been a surge in complaints about inadequate and low-pressure water supply in various parts of the city. In view of this, the Municipal Corporation has issued a warning that severe action will be taken against anyone using drinking water for washing cars, in washing centres, or in parks.

The Water Supply Department conducted a survey of washing centres located in various parts of the city, revealing that there are a total of 387 such centres. Out of these, 38 centre operators have obtained commercial licenses for water consumption, while 290 centres rely on borewells and well water for their operations. However, 39 centres have been identified as unauthorized, and the tap connection of 36 of them has been severed.

According to Additional Commissioner Jambhale-Patil, washing centre operators who do not pay the water tax will be fined and face criminal charges. In addition, municipal meter inspectors who fail to take action against these operators will also be held accountable.