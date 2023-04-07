Pune physiotherapist arrested for taking Rs. 60,000 bribe

In Pune, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra caught a physiotherapist who works at the Sassoon General Hospital. The physiotherapist is accused of taking a bribe of Rs. 60,000 from a government employee. In exchange for the bribe, the physiotherapist allegedly provided the employee with a disability certificate.

Dr Pavan Bhila Shirsath, aged 43, works as a physiotherapist in the Department of Orthopaedics at Sassoon General Hospital and is the person who has been accused in this case.

The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau reported that the victim in this case is a government employee who requested a disability certificate from Sassoon General Hospital. On April 3, the physiotherapist accused in this case allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 60,000 from the complainant. The accused claimed that the money would have to be paid to the hospital's superiors in order for the certificate to be issued.

Following the complaint made by the victim, the ACB launched an investigation into the matter and confirmed the demand for a bribe. Dr Shirsath was apprehended by ACB officials at the hospital on Thursday afternoon. The physiotherapist was caught accepting the bribe amount and was arrested on the spot.

The accused has been charged under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Inspector Pranita Sangolkar is currently investigating the case.