Pune: PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate two metro lines on August 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on August 1 to be honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Besides accepting the award, he has planned a series of events for his visit, including the inauguration of the Pune Metro line.

It is anticipated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the metro lines connecting Phugewadi to Shivajinagar and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic. According to reports, both metro lines have been completed, and the government has been informed about their readiness. However, they are still awaiting a response from the state government. It is likely that these routes will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.

Both the metro routes, which were scheduled for inauguration earlier, faced a delay of two months. However, the Commissioner of Railway Safety has recently completed the final inspection of these routes on Saturday. The good news is that the commissioner has given approval for commencing services on both these routes. Presently, officials are eagerly waiting to obtain the safety certificate before officially opening the metro lines to the public.

In December 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Pune Metro, and later, in March 2022, he officially inaugurated the project. During the inauguration, two routes, from PCMC headquarters in Pimpri to Phugewadi, and from Vanaz to Garware College, were also declared operational. The upcoming Phugewadi-Shivajinagar route is expected to play a significant role in alleviating traffic congestion on the Pune-Mumbai highway once it becomes operational.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune, he will be presented with the Lokmanya Tilak Award. In 2018, the municipal corporation introduced the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which focuses on providing housing for economically weaker sections across five different locations. On August 1, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the completed houses at the police headquarters ground in Shivajinagar.