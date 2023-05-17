Pune: PMC implements weekly Thursday water cuts from tomorrow

From tomorrow onwards, people living in Pune will face a complete halt in the supply of water throughout the entire city every Thursday. This decision was recently declared by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in order to prepare for a potential water shortage caused by the expected lack of rainfall this year.

The Municipal Commissioner, Vikram Kumar, pointed out that even though the current water levels in dams are similar to last year, there are worries about the possibility of late and reduced rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.

Anirudhha Pawaskar, who leads the water supply department of the city, clarified that the decision was made after a thorough assessment of the water storage capacity in the dams that provide water to Pune.

Pune relies on several main dams, namely Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar, to meet its water requirements. Additionally, the Bhama Askhed dam supplies water to specific parts of the city. The decision to enforce weekly water supply shutdowns is intended to address and reduce the possible water shortage problems that Pune might encounter in the upcoming months.

The residents are strongly advised to make appropriate preparations and conserve water during this time. The PMC is actively keeping track of the situation and will consistently evaluate the rainfall patterns and water availability to decide if any additional measures need to be taken.

Starting from May 18, the water supply shutdowns on Thursdays will begin and will continue until there is a new announcement regarding changes to the schedule.