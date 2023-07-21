Pune: PMC remains cautious with water cuts amidst recent rainfall

Despite the onset of rains in the catchment areas, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue with its water-cut measures to address declining water reserves. The PMC will maintain the water cut practice every Thursday as scheduled, postponing the planned restriction on water supply during the day for the time being.

To combat the decreasing water reserves in the Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar, and Khadakwasla dams, the PMC enforced a water cut every Thursday from May 18. Insufficient rainfall in June led to the decision to implement a daytime water cut until the end of August, with any further escalation delayed.

Recent rainfall in the city, surrounding areas, and catchment regions of the dams resulted in a two TMC increase in water storage within 48 hours. The upcoming forecast also indicates the likelihood of heavy rain in the coming days, which may further boost water storage levels.

Despite the improved water storage, the PMC remains cautious and will sustain the water-cut practice every Thursday. The Corporation plans to reconsider cancelling the water cut only when there is significant and sustained growth in dam storage. The water supply department of the Municipal Corporation will continue to conduct comprehensive reviews while closely monitoring the situation.