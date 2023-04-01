Pune: PMC shuts Covid Vaccination Centers due to shortage of vaccines

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases and a shortage of vaccines, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has shut down its Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) from today. In March, 777 cases were reported in PMC, with at least 50 new cases on Friday alone.

According to PMC officials, the municipal body has been waiting for new vaccine supplies for the last two months and had written to the state public health agency requesting a fresh supply of Covid-19 vaccines, but no action has been taken yet. Although the state government has provided a few doses of Covaxin, no doses of Covishield have been provided in the past two months. PMC had previously received 13,000 doses of Covishield and 10,000 doses of Covaxin in January this year.

As a result of the closure of Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs), individuals may need to postpone their planned vaccinations. Officials are urging the public to be patient and adhere to all necessary Covid-19 precautions until the vaccine supply situation improves.