Pune: PMC to receive Rs 135 crore from Central govt to make city pollution free

The Central Government allocated Rs 135 crores to the Pune Municipal Corporation as part of the 15th Finance Commission to make Pune pollution-free. The central government's nationwide clean air initiative now includes 131 cities in India. The programme covers 19 cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune.

By 2025–2026, the different initiatives included in this programme will be implemented. If the measures carried out under this are successful in lowering pollution, the Municipal Corporation will get further funding over the next two years.

"Up to 80% of this fund will be spent to encourage e-mobility," said Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar. "Among other things, new e-buses will be purchased, charging stations will be installed, e-bus depots will be developed, charging terminals will be built across the city, and citizens will have access to e-bike facilities. Because the amount of PM 10 dust particles in the city has increased, 20% of the cash will be used to reduce it."

"The streets will be mechanically swept to reduce dust," he added. Mist-based fountains will be installed in several squares. To reduce smoke, sophisticated systems will be put in place.