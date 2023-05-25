Pune: PMC’s Deputy Commissioner kicks food stall during encroachment operation, faces backlash

Madhav Jagtap, the Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Department at the Municipal Corporation, has become entangled in controversy due to an incident involving him kicking a food stall during an encroachment operation on FC Road.

In response to the demands for action against Jagtap from political parties and organizations, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has implemented measures to limit his authority. The encroachment department's responsibilities will now be shared by two deputy commissioners, and Jagtap's powers have been curtailed.

Over the course of several years, Jagtap has held exclusive control over the encroachment department within the municipal corporation. However, a video showing him kicking a stall during a recent encroachment operation gained significant attention online, leading to calls for disciplinary action. Consequently, a show cause notice has been served to Jagtap, while the municipal commissioner has taken administrative steps to tackle the issue at hand.

Raju Nandkar, a recently appointed officer, has assumed the role of Deputy Commissioner at the Municipal Corporation. He has been assigned the task of supervising the encroachment department for Zones one and two. Meanwhile, Madhav Jagtap will be responsible for overseeing circles three, four, and five. These directives have been issued by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Alongside the aforementioned adjustments, Jagtap will retain his responsibilities for the sky signs and security departments. On the other hand, Nandkar, in addition to overseeing the encroachment department, has been entrusted with the Motor Vehicle Department, Primary and Secondary Education, and Training Academy. In a further development, Mahesh Doifode, who previously held the position of overseeing the motor vehicle department, has now been entrusted with the Environment, Market, BOT Cell, and Technical Department. Similarly, Mahesh Patil, who previously handled vigilance and disaster management, has been reassigned to the property management department.