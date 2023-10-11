Pune: PMPL issues alert on fake job rumours, cautions public on deceptive recruitment

A young individual was deceived under the pretence of securing a job at the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML). However, it is essential to clarify that there are no ongoing staff recruitment processes within PMPML. The PMPML administration has issued a public appeal, urging citizens not to fall for these false recruitment rumours.

पीएमपीएमएलच्या निगडी आगारामध्ये दि. ०७/१०/२०२३ रोजी दुपारी ०३:०० वाजता एक तरुण नेमणूक आदेश घेऊन रुजू होणेबाबत आला. त्यानंतर निगडी कार्यालयातील संबंधित कर्मचारी यांनी चौकशी केली असता पीएमपीएमएल कडून कोणतीही भरती झाली नसल्याचे व संबंधित नेमणूक आदेश बनावट असल्याचे व त्या तरुणाची… pic.twitter.com/Pq0kW7B2E8 — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) October 10, 2023

“On 07/10/23, a young man came at Nigdi Depot with an appointment letter regarding joining for a post. When the staff at Nigdi office inquired, it was found that no recruitment was carried out by PMPML and that the appointment order in hand was fake. On the same day, the Depot Manager immediately lodged a complaint against the fraudster at Nigdi Police Station and requested the police to take legal action against them. PMPML strongly appeals to the citizens to not believe in such rumors as such recruitment process has not been conducted by us. Official recruitment will only happen through our verified social media accounts, newspapers or an official notice issued by us,” as stated by PMPML through its official X account."