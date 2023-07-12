Pune: PMPML Chairman takes bus journey, engages passengers to improve services

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a proactive approach to tackle the daily commuting issues faced by passengers in Pune. To gain a better understanding of these challenges and enhance bus services, the recently appointed Chairman and Managing Director, Sachindra Pratap Singh, undertook a bus journey on Monday.

While on his journey, Singh actively interacted with fellow commuters to address their concerns and gather valuable feedback to improve bus services. PMPML has introduced a unique initiative called "Passenger Day" to promote citizen engagement and facilitate open discussions. As part of this program, Singh boarded a bus at Shivajinagar and travelled from Manapa to Alandi, purchasing a regular ticket priced at Rs. 50. By immersing himself in the passenger experience, he gained firsthand insights into their challenges and requirements.

In order to address issues in bus services, prioritize passenger needs, and resolve fare-related concerns, PMPML has implemented a regular event called "Passenger Day" on the second and fourth Friday of each month. These sessions will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at every depot, providing passengers with a platform to express their grievances and seek assistance. To accommodate those who struggle to file complaints or provide feedback due to work or time constraints, PMPML has established complaint submission points at the main bus depots and ticket centres. This initiative aims to streamline the process and ensure that all passenger concerns are effectively addressed.