Pune: PMPML offers free service for women in Tejaswini buses on 8th of every month

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will reintroduce the Tejaswini bus service with free travel for women on the 8th of every month.

Tejaswini was introduced on March 8, 2018. Due to a lack of response to this bus service, it was shut down during the COVID-19 period. It was decided to resume this service later. Now on the occasion of Women's Day, PMPML will ferry female passengers for free in the city. PMPML will also give free travel service to women by 'Tejaswini' bus on the 8th of every month.