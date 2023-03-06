Pune: PMPML offers free service for women in Tejaswini buses on 8th of every month
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 6, 2023 07:51 PM 2023-03-06T19:51:25+5:30 2023-03-06T19:54:11+5:30
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will reintroduce the Tejaswini bus service with free travel for women on the 8th of every month.
Tejaswini was introduced on March 8, 2018. Due to a lack of response to this bus service, it was shut down during the COVID-19 period. It was decided to resume this service later. Now on the occasion of Women's Day, PMPML will ferry female passengers for free in the city. PMPML will also give free travel service to women by 'Tejaswini' bus on the 8th of every month.
पीएमपीएमएलतर्फे प्रत्येक महिन्याच्या ८ तारखेस ‘तेजस्विनी’ बस मधून मोफत प्रवास सेवा दि. ८ मार्च २०२३ पासून पूर्ववत करण्यात येत आहे. जागतिक महिला दिनानिमित्त तेजस्विनी बसेस मधून महिलांनी मोफत प्रवास करण्याचे आवाहन पीएमपीएमएलकडून करण्यात येत आहे. #womensday #pmpml pic.twitter.com/Cx4cGDjHHk— Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) March 4, 2023