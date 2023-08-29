Pune: PMPML to deploy 96 additional buses on Raksha Bandhan

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities are gearing up for enhanced transportation services as Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) takes measures to elevate commuter convenience on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, during the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The PMPML will roll out a total of 1,933 buses, with 96 extra buses over the regular 1,837 daily buses. These added buses will serve various routes, including prominent bus terminals like Katraj, Chinchwad, Nigdi, Saswad, Hadapsar, Wagholi, Jejuri, Alandi, Bhosari, Talegaon, Rajgurunagar, and Dehu Road, among others.

To make this happen, the usual days off for bus operators, drivers, and supervisory staff have been canceled. Furthermore, important spots for bus operations will be overseen by assigned authorities to keep a grip on transportation services. The bus timetables for Raksha Bandhan on August 30, 2023, and the day after, August 31, 2023, have been tweaked accordingly. Additionally, officers, clerks, and other PMPML employees will be present at vital terminals and stops to skillfully guide and handle passenger boarding and bus operations.