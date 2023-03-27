Pune: PMPML to launch online ticketing service for Pune commuters, making public transport easier

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is launching an online ticketing service for Pune commuters. The move is aimed at providing convenience and saving time and effort for commuters.

PMPML officials have stated that the online ticketing service will be available in the coming weeks and will initially cover all bus routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The service is part of PMPML's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of public transportation and make it more accessible to residents of Pune.

The online ticketing service is expected to be particularly helpful for daily commuters. PMPML officials are working on developing a user-friendly interface for the online ticketing service that is secure and easy to use. They have urged commuters to use the service and help reduce the use of cash on buses, which will improve the efficiency of the bus system.

This initiative is a significant step forward in improving Pune's public transportation system and is expected to benefit a large number of commuters.