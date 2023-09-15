Pune: Police arrest four history-sheeters for abducting two women for extortion

The Pune City Police's Anti Extortion Cell successfully arrested four individuals in the Uttamnagar area and rescued two women who were kidnapped for extortion. This all started when one of the victims' sons urgently contacted the police for help.

The victims had been subjected to assault and were forcibly confined within a residence in Uttamnagar by the culprits. The accused had demanded a sum of Rs 17 lakhs in extortion from the complainant, with the threat to release his mother and the other victim.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, the police managed to track the location of the victims. Four suspects, namely Babulal Laxan Mohol (45), Amar Nandkumar Mohite (39), Pradip Prabhakar Nalawade (38), and Akshay Maruti Phad (24), were taken into custody. It was revealed that Mohol had a history of criminal activities with ten previous cases registered against him, while Mohite and Nalawade had five and two prior cases, respectively, for various offences.

A case is currently being filed under the relevant sections at the Uttamnagar police station regarding this incident. According to the police, the motive behind the abduction and extortion was rooted in a business dispute. The accused individuals had aspired to acquire shops at the Pune Railway Station, and the victims had initially promised to assist them. However, when the women were unable to secure the shops, the aggrieved culprits claimed losses of Rs 6 lakh and subsequently resorted to abduction as an act of vengeance.