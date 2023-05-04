Pune: Police bust sex racket at spa; 6 women rescued

The social security cell officials were informed of a possible sex racket being operated by a spa in Vimannagar. A police team carried out a raid after a decoy customer confirmed the information. The raid uncovered the presence of a sex racket at the 'D-60 Solitaire Business Hub' in Vimannagar.

Six women were rescued and goods worth Rs 1,28,500, along with mobile phones and cash, were seized by the police during a raid. The spa manager was detained, and a case was registered against four individuals for allegedly running a sex racket disguised as a spa centre.

A case has been lodged at Vimannagar police station under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA), namely 3, 4, 5, and 7, in addition to Sections 370 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).