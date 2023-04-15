Pune: Police bust sex racket, rescue two women

Four individuals have been booked by the Pimpri Chinchwad police for their involvement in a sex racket operating within the city. The police have apprehended two of the accused and rescued two women. The incident has been reported to the Wakad police station, and a case has been filed.

According to police, Dhanraj Waghmare (29) and Sachin Walhekar (26), who hail from Ahmednagar district, have been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket through their mobile phones. The authorities confiscated their phones and discovered WhatsApp conversations with several individuals, which involved transactions with customers.

As per the police, in this particular incident, two women were rescued - one from Delhi and the other from West Bengal. The accused were presented before the court, which subsequently remanded them to police custody until April 16th.

The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 370(3) and 34, as well as sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, at the Wakad police station. Additionally, they have initiated a search for two more individuals who have been implicated in the case.