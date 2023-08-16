Pune: Police held 2 for raising Pakistan Zindabad slogan in Kondhwa

Two people have been arrested by Pune police for allegedly shouting the slogan Pakistan Zindabad in Kondhwa area here, an official said. They were booked under section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

We received a complaint on Monday (August 14) evening from some locals that two persons were shouting Pakistan Zindabad. The accused were taken into custody, the police official said. The duo were identified as Akbar Nadaf and Tauqir. Both work as security guards, the official said, adding that one of them is employed at a school.

In an another incident, Mumbai Police detained two teenage college students from Colaba after they used an Instagram status to share a photo of Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations. Police said the arrests were prohibitory in nature and the duo were released after a warning.

According to the Police, a businessman from Colaba approached Colaba police on Monday and lodged a complaint that a few boys from Colaba were using Pakistan's Independence Day celebration as their status on Instagram and stated that this may lead to communal tension.