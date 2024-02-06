Pune Police Parade Criminals in CP Office Compound Amid Rising Crime Rate

In an attempt to send a strong message to budding criminals and taking into consideration the rising crime rate in Pune city, the Pune city police arranged an identification parade of almost 250 to 300 gangsters and criminals, including notorious gangster Ganesh Marne, Nilesh Gaiwal and Andekar Gang.

As soon as Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar took charge of the city, he started digging out the crime scene in the city. Around 267 criminals, including the newly emerging 50 gangs and prominent 15 criminal gangs like the notorious Gajanan Marne, Nilesh Ghaiwal, Baba Bodke, Bandu Andekar, Tipu Pathan, Kanchile were summoned by the Police Commissioner’s Office compound for the parade.

Sharad Mohol, a prominent criminal, was shot and killed a few days ago near his home. As a result, talks concerning the outbreak of gang war in Pune city were doing rounds in the media and the police. Hence, the parade was organised to suffice the criminal activities and to convey a strong message to the youngsters who are willing to walk the way of crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Zende ordered the gangsters and the criminals to attend the police station daily and give information about their daily routine. DCP Zende asked them not to be directly and indirectly involved in any criminal activities and to strictly avoid posting videos and reels on social media, and in case of a change of mobile number or residential address, the details should be immediately reported to the police station or the crime branch unit, failing to do so will lead to strict action warned DCP Zende.

DCP Amol Zende Said, “ The parade was a part of the preventive activity by the police. All the major gangsters and criminals were summoned for the parade to convey a message to the upcoming criminals. Almost 267 gangsters and criminals were present in the parade. Most of the followers of these gangsters are active on social media and post reels and videos, and this is a message to them to avoid such activities.”