Pune Police Raid Illegal Factory Producing Chloral Hydrate Chemical for Making Synthetic Toddy

Pune Police's crime branch continues its crackdown on illicit substances. After busting an international racket of mephedrone (MD) drug trafficking, Pune Police's crime branch has conducted another major operation in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district. The Pune city police have busted a racket supplying chemicals required for making chemical toddy. The Police have seized around 2,300 kg worth Rs 60 lakh of chloral hydrate powder from the factory at Sangamner.

According to the police, the Pune police had received information about the production and distribution of chemicals required for making fake chemical-based toddy in Pune city. Based on that information, the police took direct action and arrested two suspects identified as Nilesh Vilas Bangar (age 40, Res. Pimpalgaon Khadki, Kurkute Mala, Manchar, Dist. Ambegaon) and Prahlad Ranganath Bhandari (age 60, Res. Keshavnagar, Mundhwa) and seized the equipment used to prepare chemicals.

Accused Pralhad Bhandari, a resident of Mundhwa in Pune, was found by the police in possession of chloral hydrate stock. The police thoroughly investigated the matter and during interrogation, it came to light that Nilesh Bangar supplied the chemicals. Following the information, the Pune police raided a house located in Pimpalgaon Khandaki in Ambegaon taluka and recovered 5 sacks of chemicals weighing 142 kg 750 g worth Rs 2 lakh 95 thousand.

Pune Police decided to go deep into the matter and initiated an investigation into the case. The investigation revealed that Bangar had set up an illegal factory manufacturing chloral hydrate chemical powder at Velhale in Sangamner. The Pune Police Crime Branch team reached Velhale and conducted a raid on the factory, in this, 2217 kg of manufactured chloral hydride and the equipment required for its preparation, were seized. The raid was carried out by Assistant Commissioners of Police Satish Govekar, Assistant Commissioners of Police Sunil Tambe, Senior Police Inspector Bharat Jadhav under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar, Additional Commissioner of Police Shailesh Balakawade, Deputy Commissioner Amol Zende. Pune police Raid Illegal factory Producing Chloral Hydrate chemical for making synthetic toddy.