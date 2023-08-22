Pune Police receives threat call from US, probe on

Police units in Pune and Mumbai were placed on heightened alert after a caller from the United States contacted Pune City Police's Control Room and said that a person from Mumbai is a terrorist and disconnected the call. Pune Police officials promptly notified Mumbai Police about the incident, leading to an investigation.

The caller abruptly terminated the call after the accusation, without divulging further details. Mumbai Police successfully traced the caller's origin to the United States. This development has been communicated to Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Unit, who have taken charge of the ongoing inquiry.