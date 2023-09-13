Pune police rescue minor girl from human trafficking ring in Budhwar Peth

The Social Security Cell of the Pune City Police has rescued a minor girl from the Budhwar Peth area during their recent operation against illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the region. It was revealed during the investigation that the minor girl was brought to India under the pretext of being offered a job at a beauty parlour, but she was subsequently sold to an agent involved in a prostitution racket within the city.

The 17-year-old girl was coerced into prostitution after her arrival in Pune's Budhwar Peth area. The police have filed charges against three individuals, including two women. According to the police, the accused, a Nepali citizen, falsely promised the girl a job in a beauty parlour. Subsequently, she was handed over to an agent identified as Maria, alias Soni, who illegally transported her into India by crossing international borders.

The girl was sold to a woman in the Budhwar Peth area, Dolma Raju Tamang, who is also a citizen of Nepal. The accused then forced her into prostitution by threatening her. The incident came to light after the police team detained the minor girl along with other accused citizens of Bangladesh who were arrested for illegally staying in India. None of the arrested accused, including the minor girl, had valid documents to live in India. The girl narrated the story to the police, leaving them shocked. A case in this regard has been registered at Faraskhana Police Station under relevant sections. Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.