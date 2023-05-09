Pune Police seize Rs 3.2 crore in joint operation

The Pune City Police have confiscated a large sum of money in the city following a tip-off. In a collaborative effort, the Traffic Branch, Lonikalbhor Police Station, Hadapsar Police Station, and Crime Branch Unit 5 carried out a joint operation that led to the impounding of a suspect's vehicle. The driver and the car were taken to the Hadapsar police station, where a comprehensive search was conducted.

While conducting the search, bags were discovered in the vehicle. Upon examination of the bags, an astounding sum of Rs 3.2 crore in cash was retrieved. The cash was tallied and confiscated in the presence of two witnesses and sealed.

Prashant Dhanpal Gandhi, a businessman aged 47 hailing from Lasurane in Indapur taluka of Pune district, has been apprehended, and his car has been confiscated.

Under Section 41(D) of CrPC, the police have taken legal action against the suspect and have also notified the Income Tax Department for further investigation. The suspect, Prashant Dhanpal Gandhi, claimed that the cash was intended to repay a loan at Maharashtra Bank Main Branch on Laxmi Road, Pune, and was to be paid from his home.