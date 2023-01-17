Pune: Police seizes 8 Kg Of Ganja worth Rs 80,000, case registered against five

On Monday (January 16), Khed-Shivapur-Rajgarh police confiscated around eight kilogrammes of ganja worth approximately Rs 80,000 from a car at the Khed-Shivapur toll booth. The accused's car and ganja were confiscated by police. In addition, the police have apprehended five people in this case and filed charges against them.

Rajgad police were informed about this. On Monday morning, the police personnel of the Rajgarh Traffic Department were carrying out traffic operations on the vehicles at the Khed-Shivapur toll booth. At around 11 a.m., the traffic police got suspicious of a car going towards Satara. Taking the said car aside, the police inspected it. At this time, ganja was found in a passenger bag kept in that car.

The cops seized the vehicle as well as eight kilogrammes of ganja worth approximately Rs 80,000. In addition, five others have been charged in this case.

The operation was carried out by Rajgad Police Inspector Sachin Patil, Assistant Police Inspector Manoj Navsare, Sachin Kadam, Nilesh Howal, Amol Suryavanshi, Ajit Mane, Santosh Todkar, and Traffic Warden Pankaj Shinde.