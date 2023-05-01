Pune police stops AR Rahman's concert for exceeding time limit

Renowned music composer A. R. Rahman had a show in Pune yesterday. The show was stopped by the Pune Police. So the fans are disappointed. The police went straight to the stage and confronted Rahman. The action was taken by senior police inspectors. The event was held at Raja Bahadur Mill area in Pune on Sunday night.

A. R. Rahman's musical performance began at 8 pm on Sunday and was scheduled to end by 10 pm. However, the show exceeded its allotted time, prompting a senior police inspector to intervene and approach the stage. The officer instructed Rahman to halt the performance, warning that legal action would be taken if he failed to comply. Rahman subsequently ended the show and left the stage.

Pune Police stops A.R. Rahman's concert for exceeding time limit. pic.twitter.com/0v35kCQsRX — Sourav Jamnik 🇮🇳 (@sourav_jamnik) May 1, 2023

During AR Rahman's live concert, police officials were present. Despite the scheduled end time being 10 pm, the show continued past that point. Observing this, senior police inspectors approached the stage and gestured towards their watch to indicate that the time had exceeded the permitted duration. However, the show continued regardless.

The police inspector was furious and approached one of the band members, questioning how they could possibly continue performing after 10 o'clock. However, when senior officials intervened, A. R. Rahman promptly put an end to the concert.