Pune: Political Opponents Chit Chat at Wadeshwar, Maintain Friendship Beyond Rivalry

Pune: Pune is known for its political traditions. Before major elections, leaders from different political parties come together for a meet-up at city's famous eateries to promote harmony among the parties. Politicians keep their political affiliations aside and come together to engage in cordial talks as people's representatives. During the time of Congress leader and MP Suresh Kalmadi, Puna Coffee House near the Deccan Gymkhana bus stand had become the prime hang-out spot for politicians. Currently, the Wadeshwar Katta at FC Road serves as the location of all-party meet-ups.

Recently, BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate from Pune, Murlidhar Mohol; Congress's Kasaba Peth MLA and now Lok Sabha Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, and Vasant More, former Pune City President of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena met at the Wadeshwar Katta ahead of elections. In a video, the trio seems to be in good spirits and making casual conversations. While Vasant More is said to be contemplating his Lok Sabha run from the NCP, Mohol and Dhangekar have already started campaigning. Regardless of the election decision, this unique political tradition of Pune shows how politicians can rise above ideologies and maintain friendships.