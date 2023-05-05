Pune prepares for second G-20 summit with beautification drive

The G-20 Summit is scheduled to hold its second meeting in Pune city from June 12-14 and June 19-22. The summit will focus on exploring ways to boost economic growth in cities, finance urban infrastructure, prepare for future challenges, promote the creation of new urban infrastructure, and tackle social imbalances.

The G-20's inaugural meeting took place on January 16-17 at the Marriott Hotel in Pune. The second meeting will be held in two phases in June, and preparations have been initiated by the local civic authorities. A high-level workshop was held in Pune in January on financing for tomorrow's cities ahead of the G-20 summit.

The first phase of the upcoming summit will focus on the electronic age from June 12-14, while the second phase will delve into education from June 19-22. Representatives from 37 countries, including officials and ministers, are expected to attend both meetings.

Ahead of the second G-20 meeting, central government officials will arrive in Pune on May 9 to prepare for the event. By May 11, they will finalize the venue and program outline, among other things, to ensure a smooth meeting. Additionally, in the lead-up to the summit, the city's concerned areas will undergo beautification, and funds for this purpose will be raised by both the state government and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, according to Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.