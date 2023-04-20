Pune: Railway division takes action against unauthorized food vendors

On Tuesday, the Pune railway division, with the assistance of railway security forces, carried out a comprehensive inspection to crack down on unauthorized food vendors operating on railway station premises.

As part of the inspection, four unauthorised food vendors were found to be selling their products at the railway station premises. A total of 976 bottles of an unapproved brand and plastic drums, which had a capacity of 200 litres, were confiscated during the inspection. The Railway Security Force took possession of the bottles and the vendors for further legal proceedings.

In addition to that, the Railway Court imposed a fine of 7500/- on five hawkers for conducting unauthorized vending activities.

The Railway Administration advised passengers to buy food and other items only from authorized vendors and food stalls at railway stations.