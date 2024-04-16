Pune Real Estate Broker Arrested with Unlicensed Pistol in BMW at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Security Personnel at Mumbai domestic airport's parking lot came across a suspicious-looking BMW without any license plate. Upon further investigation security officers, Akash Gotekar and Satish Pashilkar found an unlicensed revolver in the car's glove.

Tushar Kale (41), a real estate broker from Pune has been arrested as the owner of the car. Upon inquiry, Kale explained that he was in the city with a friend for a day. The gun was bought from UP and Kale intended it to show it off to his peers. As for the car, since it was newly bought, Kale stated that he was still awaiting his registration number and thus did not put a license plate yet.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday and the officials booked Kale under the Arms Act and confiscated money they found on him. The event follows after the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra home, although the cops merely suspected a link between the two.