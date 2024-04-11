Pune Residents Craft Wedding-Styled Invitation to Promote Voting

Various political parties, civil and social organizations, and individuals are making many efforts to ensure that citizens vote in the upcoming elections. They are creating awareness about voting among the people through various reels and posts, including face-to-face meetings with voters. Meanwhile, an invitation card for a wedding in Pune has become a topic of discussion. The wedding card has Voter as the groom and Democracy as the bride. Punekars have come up with this unique way to attract the youth to vote.

The Pune Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on May 13. The wedding invitation card has been prepared by calling every voter over the age of 18 a bride, imagining that the voting ceremony is like a wedding ceremony. In this marriage card, the voter is the 'groom' and the democracy is the 'bride'. The voter is the eldest son of the citizens of the country, while democracy is the eldest daughter of the Constitution. The wedding card mentions that the couple will get married on May 13 from 7 am to 5 pm.

What exactly is written on the card?

The pamphlet reads: Vaishakh Shuddha 12 On Monday, May 13, 2024, on the auspicious occasion of 7 am to 5 pm, on the occasion of Lok Sabha 2024, the opportunity to exercise the sacred right to vote given by the Constitution of India, one step to make the dream of a brighter India a reality, an invitation to celebrate this national festival with your every single vote blessing to send your voice to Parliament...