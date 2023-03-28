Pune residents face water, metro, and traffic woes; Chandrakant Patil orders officials to hasten works

Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday directed concerned officials to expedite work to alleviate the pain of Punekars due to traffic, Metro, road works, and water scarcity in a few pockets of the city.

Patil met with officials from the Pune Metro, the Pune Police Traffic Department, and the Pune Municipal Corporation to discuss city issues.

During a meeting at the Government Rest House, the progress of Pune's metro projects was reviewed, and officials were instructed to expedite completion. The slow pace of the project has caused traffic congestion and dissatisfaction among residents, as none of the proposed long routes is yet operational.

Patil also reviewed ongoing road construction works and directed concerned officials to take measures to ease the traffic congestion in the city. Considering the scanty rains in the coming monsoon session, he appealed to civic body officials that proper planning of drinking water should be done.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including MLA Madhuri Misal, Siddrath Shirole, Ravindra Dhangekar, and PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar. During the meeting with Metro officials, Mahametro General Manager Brijesh Dixit, Pune City Transport Deputy Police Commissioner Vijaykumar Magar, and other Mahametro officials were also present.