Pune Residents Find Relief as Cloudy Weather Breaks Heat Wave, Rain Forecast Ahead

Pune: A low-pressure line is passing from north Tamil Nadu to Karnataka, Marathwada region. In the next 48 hours, there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert here as a heat wave is expected in Vidarbha.

Also Read | Do's and Don'ts During Heat Wave This Summer: National Disaster Management Authority Issues Advisory

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Konkan, Dhule, Nandurbar, Latur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, Nashik and Nagpur districts. A yellow alert has also been sounded in Vidarbha as heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the next 48 hours. The weather is expected to remain dry in Pune and adjoining areas.

At present, there is rainy weather in some parts of the state and heat waves in some parts of the state. Vidarbha is currently reeling under severe heat, with the maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Punekars got relief from the heat as it was cloudy in Pune city since this morning. It was also cloudy in the afternoon and the sun was less intense.