Pune: Riverside Road At Erandwane Open For Traffic

The road through the Rajput slum near the Mhatre bridge in Erandwane has reopened to transport. Due to sewage works and road widening, the route has been closed for the last four months. The opening of the road will make it easier to go to Karvenagar, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road, and Warje, as well as relieve traffic congestion in the Rajput slum area.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has constructed a two-kilometre-long riverside road from Deccan Chowpatty to Shivane-Kharadi Road in the riverbed near the Mhatre Bridge (PMC). The road from Deccan to the riverbed and Mhatre bridge passes through the Rajput slum area. Within a hundred metres of this area, there were a few huts and squatter houses. As a result, there was continual traffic in this region. As a result, there was a steady demand for road widening.

For the past ten years, the process of land acquisition and rehabilitation has also been halted. However, the Municipal Corporation has since rehabilitated 36 properties and widened the road following the demolition of properties. The Municipal Corporation took over the work of laying sewage channels after the road was widened.

The Municipal Corporation's Road Department said that the road is reopened to traffic after sewage channel installation and stalled repair work were completed. As the sewerage channels and the water supply department have been completed, the route department has completed the asphalting process, and therefore this road is open for traffic.