Pune RTO exempts toll tax for devotees traveling to Pandharpur, check details here

In accordance with the government's directive, toll tax will be waived off for all vehicles, including both light and heavy vehicles, carrying devotees and pilgrims travelling to and from Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Vari event in 2023. The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has urged devotees journeying to Pandharpur to register their vehicles in order to obtain a toll-free pass.

The state government has granted toll-free passage to all light and heavy vehicles transporting pilgrims to Pandharpur. A dedicated counter has been set up at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) to issue toll exemption passes for the convenience of the travelling devotees.

A notice has been issued by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and the National Highways Authority, stating that palanquins, warkaris, and vehicles of devotees will be exempted from paying tolls.

The RTO in Pune has established a dedicated team at its Litigation Division to issue stickers or passes to the devotees. To obtain the toll-free pass, warkaris need to visit the RTO Litigation Department and submit their application along with all the necessary legal documents, such as vehicle registration certificate, insurance certificate, PUC, tax, license, fitness certificate, and others. The submission of applications can be done between 9:00 am to 10:00 pm from June 13, 2023, to July 3, 2023.