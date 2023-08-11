Pune: Safety concerns arise as metro bridge bebris falls on car at Yerwada station

An under-construction metro bridge segment collapsed onto a car at a Yerwada Metro Station. The car suffered substantial damage when an iron structure of the station gave way.

Both occupants escaped major harm. Concerns have arisen as Pune Metro undertakes citywide construction, including the vital Pune-Ahmednagar highway, now a cause for concern after this incident.

According to the reports, in response, metro authorities swiftly ordered a thorough safety audit of the site. Officials overseeing the project have been instructed to investigate possible lapses and assess the work quality. Maha Metro officials conducted on-site inspections to identify deficiencies and gauge car damage. As construction continues, a spotlight shines on safety protocols and construction practices across Pune's metro projects.