Pune sees significant decline in Covid-19 cases, active patients below 40

The city of Pune has witnessed a consistent decrease in new COVID-19 cases. A month ago, there were 580 active patients in home isolation and 34 receiving treatment in hospitals. Over the course of one month, this number has significantly reduced by 95 per cent. Currently, there are only 36 active cases in both urban and rural areas, with five individuals hospitalized and 31 receiving treatment at home.

On Wednesday, a total of 385 individuals were tested for COVID-19 in Pune district. Out of these, only four patients tested positive, with three cases reported in Pune city and one case in Pimpri Chinchwad. Pune has conducted an impressive number of COVID-19 tests, reaching a count of 113.69 lakh tests thus far. Among the tests conducted, approximately 15.11 lakh patients have been identified as positive, while around 14.91 lakh patients have successfully recovered. Tragically, the virus has claimed the lives of 19,000 individuals.

Currently, the state is witnessing a decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Presently, there are only 242 active patients across the state. Among the major cities, Mumbai has the highest number of active cases with 71, followed by Thane with 59 and Pune with 36. In all the other districts, the number of active cases is below 20.