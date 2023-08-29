Pune sees spike in dengue cases: 20 new cases in 4 days

Dengue cases in Pune city are notably rising. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded 20 cases in the past four days. Dengue cases in Pune city have risen to 32. The city currently has 416 suspected patients, with a total of 81 cases identified this year, according to media reports.

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. The mosquito is most active during daytime hours and breeds in stagnant water such as coolers, tanks, and open containers that have held water for an extended period. These mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses.