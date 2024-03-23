Pune Sessions Court Sentences 24-Year-Old to Death for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl in Maval Taluka

A Sessions Court in Pune sentenced a 24-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a six-year-old child in Maval Taluka of Pune district. On August 2, 2022, in Kamshet, Pune, a six-year-old girl was playing near her home when she was abducted, raped, and murdered by the accused. Despite her parents filing a missing complaint, the police discovered the victim's body in the backyard of her house.

A case was registered against the accused Tejas alias Dada Mahipati Dalvi under sections 363, 376(2), 376(A), 376(A)(B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and the Pune rural police arrested him on August 03, 2022. While the mother of the accused Sujata Mahipati Dalvi was booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and section 201 of the IPC and was arrested on August 08, 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge BP Kshirsagar of Pune Sessions Court conducted the trial. The court delivered the Judgement on March 22, 2024, and stated that “The present crime seems to be one of the most heinous, brutal, and barbaric acts by a sexually obsessed and hardened cruel person."

“Deceased 6 years 10 months old girl was kidnapped from the courtyard of her house at noon on August 02, 2024, and her dead body was found around 1:00 PM on August 03, 2022. As per the inquest and postmortem report, there was aggravated penetrative sexual assault and cutthroat injuries. The brutality of the offence can be gathered from the laceration of the fourchette skin of the deceased during sexual assault and 18 cm * 3cm *4 cm cut throat injuries to the deceased.”

During the investigation by the police, it was revealed that Tejas alias Dada Mahipati Dalvi had committed the crime while his mother Sujata Mahipati Dalvi had assisted in disappearing the dead body and incriminating evidence of the crime.

Both the accused initially confessed to the crime to the police however later pleaded not guilty in court and claimed for trial. Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Rajesh Kavediya and Defence Council Advocate Yeshpal Purohit argued at length. The submission by Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Rajesh Kavediya in the court stated that the accused Tejas is a sex maniac obsessed with uncontrolled and relentless sexual thoughts and addicted to child pornography.

The police found blood stains, human hair, and human semen at various places inside the house of the accused during the investigation. Upon hearing both the parties the court stated that the accused Tejas was convicted for the offence punishable under sections 363, 302, 376(2), 376A, 376AB, 201 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act under section 235(2) Cr. P.C.

The accused Tejas was awarded a death sentence while the court awarded his mother Sujata seven years imprisonment for destroying evidence. Advocate Yeshpal Purohit while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “ We respect the judgement given by the honorable court. We will be exploring legal options and will file an appeal in the higher court.”

Mitesh Ghatte, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mumbai City Police and who was the Additional Superintendent of Pune Rural Police and was also part of the investigation while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “I am satisfied today as the girl child finally got justice. Police Inspector Sanjay Jagtap who was in charge of the Kamshet police station acted swiftly and detained the accused.

The then Additional Superintendent of Police Milind Mohite initially was a part of the investigation and later I supervised the investigation. Advocate Rajesh Kavedia presented the investigation team's side effectively in the court. The then Superintendent of Police Dr. Abhinav Deshmukh's efforts to get a hearing in a fast-track court resulted in the death sentence of the accused Tejas and 7 years imprisonment for his mother for destroying evidence. Finally, I am satisfied that justice has prevailed.”