Pune: Seven films shortlisted for the Marathi competition section for 21st PIFF

Seven films have been selected for the Marathi competition section of the 21st Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), which is organised by the Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra. Dr Jabbar Patel, President of the Pune Film Foundation and Festival Director, unveiled the shortlisted films for the Marathi competition section during a press conference today.

The 21st PIFF will take place from February 2nd to February 9th. The inaugural ceremony will take place on February 2 at 5.30 PM at the Theatre Academy, Sakal Lalit Kendra in Mukundnagar, and the closing ceremony will take place on February 9 at 5.30 PM at the same venue. 'Holy Spider,' directed by Ali Abbasi, will be the festival's opening film, while Final Movie, directed by Michel Hazanavicius, will be the festival's closing feature. informed Dr Patel.

Due to technical reasons, films would not be screened at the National Film Archives of India (NFAI) on Law College Road, and instead, one additional screen has been reserved at the INOX, Bundgarden, he added.