Pune: Seven police officials suspended for failing in maintaining law and order

The Pune City Police Commissioner has initiated action against multiple police officials due to their failure in maintaining law and order in their respective areas. As a consequence, a total of seven police officers, including a senior police inspector, have been suspended by the police commissioner.

The suspended officers were associated with Sahkarnagar police station, where an incident of thugs damaging vehicles occurred.

The officers who have been suspended have been identified as Senior Police Inspector Savalaram Salgaocar of Sahakarnagar, Police Inspector (Crime) Manoj Shendge, Assistant Police Inspector Samir Shendge, Police Sub Inspector Hasan Mulani, Police Sub-Inspectors Maruti Waghmare, and two constables, Sandeep Potkule and Vinayak Jambhale.

As per reports, there were two cases of vehicle vandalism and an incident where a criminal used a sword to cut a birthday cake. Additionally, there are allegations that several officers failed to respond to citizen complaints on multiple occasions.

The Deputy Police Commissioner of the Crime Branch was previously assigned to conduct an internal investigation and submit a report regarding the matter. It is stated that the police commissioner issued the suspension orders based on this report.