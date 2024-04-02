Pune Shocker: 30-Year-Old Patient in Sassoon Hospital Died After Rat Bite in ICU

Pune: A 30-year-old seeking treatment in Pune's Sassoon Hospital has died after being bitten by a rat. The shocking incident claimed the life of Sagar Renuse who was being treated in the hospital's ICU.

Renuse was admitted to Sassoon on 16th March after being injured in an accident in Bhor Taluka. His condition was critical and the relatives reported 26th March as the last date when they received an update that his state was deteriorating. During his treatment, it was predicted that he may be able to recover from the accident.

After finding out about Sagar's death, the relatives suspected negligence on the part of the hospital and found out that Renuse was bitten by a rat in various places. Sagar's already failing health succumbed to these bites and he passed away. Doctors had initially denied this possibility but later admitted that the patient was bitten by rats.



This revelation has left the anguished relatives to demand answers from the doctors. Renuse's death has raised serious questions about Sasoon's hospital's state of hygiene and management of patients.