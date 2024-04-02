Pune Traffic Police Remove 619 Modified Silencers from Noisy Bikes

Pune: The Pune Traffic Police has cracked down on two-wheelers for making loud noise and causing noise pollution by installing modified silencers on their bikes. Through this special drive, 619 two-wheeler riders were made to remove modified silencers.

The action was taken under 27 divisions of the traffic branch. The action was taken against 316 people who modified the silencer of their bikes. Strict instructions have also been issued to garage owners and modified silencer vendors who modify the silencers of two-wheelers. The traffic department has appealed to the public to report the incident to Pune police's WhatsApp number 8087240400 if they see two-wheeler riders making a loud noise in this manner.

Action taken in the city

Faraskhana 18, Vishrambagh 4, Khadak 8, Swargate 13, Sahakarnagar 7, Bharati Vidyapeeth 37, Sinhagad Road 29, Dattawadi 16, Warje 16, Kothrud 17, Deccan 21, Lonikand 20, Samarth 12, Bundgarden 12, Army 6, Wanwadi 21, Kondhwa 25, Handewadi 33, Hadapsar 44, Mundhwa 85 and Mundhwa 85.