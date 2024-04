Pune Water Cut: City to Face Water Supply Disruption in These Areas on April 4: Details Inside

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will carry out electrical pumping and architectural maintenance work at Warje Water Station, Kondhve Dhawade Water Station and Raw Water Pumping; Vadgaon Water Station, Kedareshwar Pumping, Agam Pumping, Srihari Pumping, Institution etc., under Vadgaon Water Station; Ramtekdi, Kharadi Tank Area Bhama Askhed and New Army Water Station. Owing to these works, Pune City's water supply will remain suspended on Thursday. All these areas are likely to receive late and low-pressure water supply on Friday morning.

Areas where water supply is cut off:

Chandni Chowk Tank Area under Warje Water Station: Stone Storage Tank, Bhugaon Road Area, Kokate Basti, Centene Hill Society, Madhuvan Society, Entire Bawdhan Area, Right Bhusari Colony and Left Bhusari Colony and upstream areas, Chintamani Society, Guruganesh Nagar, Suraj Nagar, Sagar Colony, Bhartinagar, Bawdhan Area, Sarathi Shilpi Society, Puja Park, Shantiban Society Area, Area near Dukkar Khind, Shastri Nagar, New Lakshminagar, Paramhans Nagar, Purna Paashan, Someshwarwadi, Sutarwadi, Nimhanmala, Lamhantanda, Mohan Nagar, Sus Road.

Gandhi Bhavan Tank Area: Kumbharwadi Tank Area, Kakade City, Home Colony, Cipla Foundation, Renuka Nagar, Hill View Garden City, Popular Colony, Warje Malwadi Area, Gokulnagar, Atulnagar, BSUP Scheme, Mahatma Society Area, Bhujbal Township, Eklavya College Campus, Kumar Campus, Dhananjay Society, Rohan Garden Area, Kothrud Ward Office Area, Atharva Ved, Snehal Amit Park, Kanchan Ganga, Alaknanda, Shivprabha Mantri Park- 1. Aroh Society, Shravan Dhara Slum, Sahajanand (Part), Shantivan Gandhi Smarak, Kirloskar Diesel Company, Laxmi Nagar Slum, Mrunmayi Primrose Arched Lane 7 and 9, Mumbai Pune Bypass Road, Sheravati Society, Siddakala Society, Shriram Society, Girish Society, Tirupati Nagar, Kulkarni Hospital Complex, Hingne Home Colony, Millennium School, Karvenagar Gaonthan, Tapodham Area, Ram Nagar, Gosavi Basti,

PAN Card Club GSR Tank Area: Baner, Balewadi, Baner Gaonthan, Chakankar Mala, PAN Card Club Road, Pallod Farm, Shinde Parkhe Basti, Vidhate Basti, Medipoint Road, Vijayanagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Datta Nagar.

GSR Tank Area near Warje Water Station: Karvenagar Gaonthan Area, Tapodham Society, Shahu Colony Gully No. 1 to 11, Ingle Nagar, Warje Zakat Naka Area, Karve Nagar Canal Gully No. 1 to 10.

SNDT (HLR) Tank Area: Gokhale Nagar, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Revenue Colony, Kothrud Entire Area, Vadar Basti, State Bank Colony, Shramik Colony, Happy Colony, Meghdoot, Tejas Nagar, Dahanukar Colony, Sutardara, Kishkinda Nagar, Jai Bhavani Nagar, Rambagh Colony, Hanuman Nagar, Kelewadi, Gujarat Colony, Gadve Colony, Dnyaneshwar Colony, Ideal Colony, Vadarwadi, Senapati Bapat Road, Janwadi, Vaiduwadi, Bhosale Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Kairewadi, Shivaji Housing Society, Bhandarkar Road, Prabhat Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Hanumannagar, Janwadi, Vaiduwadi, Vadarwadi, Police Line, Sangamwadi.

Kondve-Dhawade Water Station: Warje Highway Area, Ramnagar, Uttam Nagar, Shivne, Kondhve Dhawade, New Kopre.

Old Warje Water Station Area: Ramnagar, Ahiregaon, Malwadi, Sahyognagar Plateau, Gokulnagar Plateau, Vitthalnagar, Gyanesh Society, Yashodeep Chowk, Mamasaheb Mohol School Complex, Amar Bharat Society, Ganapati Matha Area, Part of NDA Road, Popular Colony etc.

Vadgaon Water Centre Area: Tukai Nagar, Ram Nagar, Hingne, Anand Nagar, Manik Bagh, Damodar Nagar, Khorad Basti, Sainagar, Vishrantinagar, Anand Vihar, Mahadev Nagar, Vadgaon Budruk, Dhairi, Jadhav Nagar, Shelke Nagar, Vadgaon Budruk Gaonthan, Shantinagar, Renuka Nagari Area, Dabhadi, Gosavi Basti, Meenakshi Puram, Bhansali Complex Katraj Agam Temple, BalajiNagar-Dattanagar Datta Nagar Chowk, Sukhsagarnagar, Dhankawadi, Ambegaon Plateau, Dattanagar, Santoshnagar, Jambhulwadi Road, Ambegaon Road, Dhankawadi Village Than Area, Taljai Area, Sahakarnagar Part 1 and 2.

Katraj-Kondhwa Budruk area: Katraj village, Gujarwadi Phata, Nimbalkar Basti, Utkarsh, Rajas, Indraprastha, Bhushan Society area, Sukhsagar Nagar Part-1 and 2, Katraj-Kondhwa road, Shivshambho Nagar, Gokulnagar, Sri Krishna Mandir complex, ISKCON temple complex, Tilekar Nagar, Yevlewadi, Kondhwa village, Ambedkar Nagar, Laxmi Nagar area, Kakadevasti, Ashraf Nagar, Green Park, Sai Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Khadi Machine area, Pargenagar

Bhama Askhed Water Station Area: Lohgaon, Vimannagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Vishrantwadi, Phulenagar, Yerawada, Dhanori, etc.

Water supply cut off due to Army to Kharadi pumping closure: Kharadi Gaonthan, Aple Ghar, Tuljabhavani Nagar, Eon Area, Chaudhary Basti, Satav Basti, Thete Basti, Tukaram Nagar, Yashwant Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Sunita Nagar, Dharma Nagar, Somnath Nagar, Gardenia, Dhanlaxmi Society, Ganesh Nagar, Anand Park, Rajshree Colony, Mate Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Malwadi, Munurwar Society etc.

Army Water Station Area: Entire Ramtekdi Industrial Area, Syed Nagar, Heaven Park, Gosavi Basti Shankar Math, Vaiduwadi, Ram Nagar, Anand Nagar, Hadapsar Village Than, Satavwadi, Gondhe Nagar, Sasane Nagar, Kalepadal, Mundhwa, Malwadi, Solapur Road Left Side, Keshavnagar Manjari Budruk, Shewalewadi, B. T. Kawade Road, Bhimnagar, Balaji Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Koregaon Park, Orient Garden, Sadesatara Nali, entire area of Mohammadwadi road right, entire Hadewadi Road, Fursungi Uruli Devachi Bhekarainagar (water cut off by tanker).

New and old Holkar Water Station: Mula Road, Khadki Cantonment's entire area, Hariganga Society, etc.