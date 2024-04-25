Pune Shocker: Father Allegedly Hires Assailants for Rs 75 Lakh To Kill Son Over His Live-in-Relationship

Shocking revelations have emerged from the JM Road firing probe, as it's been alleged that the father of the complainant hired assailants for Rs 75 lakh to kill his own son, Dheeraj Dineshchandra Argade, aged 38, from Kohinoor Estate, Mula Road, Wakdewadi, Khadki. The motive appears to stem from strained relations between father and son, exacerbated by Dheeraj's divorce and subsequent live-in relationship with another woman.

Tensions between father and son, Dineshchandra alias Balasaheb Shankarao Argade, and Dheeraj escalated due to Dheeraj's relationship, leading to heated arguments and property disputes. Police state that Dheeraj often abused and mistreated his father, displaying consistently harsh behavior towards him.

Enraged by his son's behavior, Dineshchandra allegedly devised a plan to have him murdered and hired professional killers for the job. Investigations suggest Dineshchandra paid the assailants Rs 75 lakh to carry out the act.

According to the police, Dinesh Chandra hatched the murder plot with the help of two employees Prashant Vilas Gadge (age 38, resident of Warje) and Ashok Laxman Thombre (age 48, resident of Erandwane) working in his company. The accused laid surveillance on Dheeraj and his daily routine and his movements through a GPS tracker installed in his car. Accordingly, on April 16 the attackers identified the complainant's location near his office by the GPS tracker and accordingly two shooters disguised as Swiggy delivery boys on a two-wheeler approached Dheeraj near Agade Heights at JM Road and tried to fire bullets towards him. However, the pistol choked and misfired and Dheeraj escaped unharmed in the attack.

The Pune police crime branch is thoroughly investigating the case. The Crime Branch Unti-1 analyzed the CCTV footage on JM road and arrested six accused including the complainant's father. The primary accused Dineshchandra alias Balasaheb Shankarao Argade while in interrogation confessed to the police that he agreed to pay Rs 75 lakh to the assailants to kill his son, out of which Rs 25 lakh was paid as advance and the remaining amount was to be paid after the murder.

The police have arrested Prashant Vilas Ghadge (age 38, resident Warje), Ashok Laxman Thombre (age 48, resident Erandwane), Praveen alias Parya Tukaram Kudle (age 31, resident Sutardara), Yogesh Damodar Jadhav (age 39) and Chetan Arun Pokle (age 27) along with Dineshchandra alias Balasaheb Shankarao Argade (age 64) and the court has ordered police custody till April 30 for further investigation. The Pune Police Crime Branch Unit-1 is further investigating the case.