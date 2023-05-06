Pune: Short circuit triggers fire at bank, no injuries reported

In the early hours of Saturday, a fire erupted at the Bank of Baroda Branch located in the Kharalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, causing destruction to furniture and documents stored inside the bank. Authorities reported that the Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade team received a call regarding the fire at approximately 2:30 am on Saturday.

Upon receiving the call, fire brigade vehicles promptly arrived at the scene, and bank officials were also notified. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed furniture materials and some documents stored in the bank.

However, the fire brigade team successfully extinguished the fire, and there were no reports of injuries or fatalities resulting from the incident. According to fire brigade officials, the fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, but further updates on the matter were yet to be provided.