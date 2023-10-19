Pune: SPPU unveils unique emblem to Celebrate platinum jubilee year

In honour of the Platinum Jubilee Year of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled a unique emblem. The ceremony, attended by various ministers, including Vice-Chancellor Dr. Suresh Gosavi, Pro-Chancellor Dr. Parag Kalkar, and President of the Amrit Mahotsav Committee, Rajendra Vikhe Patil, was a momentous occasion. University members and the registrar also graced the event.

SPPU, known for its national prominence, is celebrating its Amrit Mahotsavi year (Platinum Jubilee Year) throughout the academic year 2023-24. To mark this significant milestone, a series of activities and events have been thoughtfully organized.

A noteworthy highlight of the Amrit Mahotsavi year was the badge competition, open to all, allowing participants to submit designs for the official emblem, according to reports. This initiative offered a platform for individuals to showcase their creativity and design skills, further enhancing the university's rich legacy.