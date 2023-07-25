Pune: Spurned lover brutally attacks 19-year-old girl in Hadapsar

In a distressing incident of unrequited love taking a violent turn, a 19-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a 23-year-old man in Hadapsar on Saturday. Identified as Azim Aayub Mulaani, the accused allegedly unleashed his frustration when the victim refused to continue their friendship, as her family disapproved of the relationship.

According to the police, the victim was riding a motorcycle with her cousin when Mulaani intercepted them and began hurling abuses. Subsequently, he coerced the young girl into his car and drove her near Amanora Mall in Hadapsar, where he attempted to strangle her.

Fortunately, the victim's desperate cries for help caught the attention of nearby passersby who rushed to her aid and alerted the police. Prompt action by the authorities led to the immediate arrest of the assailant. The incident took place around 11 am on July 24.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Mulaani at Hadapsar police station under Sections 307, 354, 506(2), and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused has been remanded to police custody until July 26 after being produced in court. The rising incidents of attacks on girls in the city are concerning, highlighting the need for increased awareness and vigilance to curb such violence perpetrated by spurned individuals.