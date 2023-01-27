Pune: Student starts online campaign highlighting demanding toilets for PMPML women conductors

Madhushree Kulkarni, a student from Pune, has initiated a campaign on the platform to highlight the ordeal that PMPML's female bus conductors face due to a lack of female toilets at Pune's bus stops.

In her change.org petition, Madhushree writes: "Imagine working eight-hour shifts standing amidst crowds on a bus. Now imagine doing this without a single, clean washroom accessible to you. This is what our women conductors go through every single day. To deal with the lack of restrooms, they sometimes go to work without drinking water, leading to dehydration. Women conductors have been demanding washrooms for over a decade, but nothing has been done yet."

They use public toilets when it is necessary, such as during menstrual cycles, which cause infections, some of which may require hospitalisation.

Madhushree's petition asks that the PMPML construct safe and accessible restrooms for women at all bus stops. In just a few days, her petition received approximately 2000 signatures.